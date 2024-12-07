Sena firm on home portfolio ahead of Maha cabinet expansion

Amid intense discussions among Mahayuti allies over the distribution of portfolios and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's insistence on the home ministry, the clarity on the composition of the council of ministers is expected by Sunday, sources said.

IMAGE: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with state Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Maha Yuti MLAs attend the special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet is likely to take place on December 11 or 12.

Despite Mahayuti, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party, securing a massive mandate in last month's assembly elections, the new chief minister took oath after 12 days on December 5, apparently due to the internal pulls and pressure.

With Fadnavis firm in the saddle as the CM and Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar taking oath as Deputy CMs, the focus is now shifted to the formation of the new Cabinet, which is likely to be tricky, sources indicated on Saturday.

Leaders like Uday Samant and Sanjay Shirsat had openly demanded the allocation of the home ministry to the Shiv Sena after former chief minister Shinde finally accepted the fait accompli and agreed to become a Deputy CM under Fadnavis.

The composition of the cabinet, including the allocation of portfolios, is being discussed in the internal meetings of all three allies of Mahayuti and among the leaders of the alliance, sources in the BJP and NCP said.

The huge electoral mandate has created a problem of plenty for the Mahayuti coalition as each ally performed well at the hustings.

The Mahayuti won 230 seats in the 288-member House while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar, could bag only 46.

The BJP, which leads the Mahayuti tally with 132 seats, is expected to keep 21-22 ministerial posts including the chief minister for itself.

The Shiv Sena may get 11 to 12 portfolios and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party may be allotted nine to 10 berths, according to sources.

The Maharashtra cabinet, including the chief minister, can have a maximum of 43 ministers.

"A final decision on the number of ministers to take oath in the Cabinet expansion will be taken in two to three days," a senior BJP leader told PTI.

Fadnavis left for Akole in Ahilyanagar district on Saturday to attend the funeral of BJP leader Madhukar Pichad, who passed away on Friday. He returned to Mumbai later in the evening.

The three-day special session of the 15th Maharashtra legislative assembly began on December 7, with several newly-elected members being sworn in by protem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar on the first day, except members of the Opposition parties.

The Speaker's election is scheduled for December 9, followed by a Trust Vote for the new government and the Governor's address to a joint session of both Houses.

The winter session of the state legislature is set to commence from Nagpur on December 16.