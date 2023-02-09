When A Leopard Appeared In Court

A leopard entered the district court in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and injured several people.

IMAGE: The leopard which entered the premises. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A policeman makes an announcement that bystanders stay away for their safety. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Behind a closed gate, peole gather for a sight of the leopard . Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: An injured victim is taken to hospital. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The police watch as forest department officials try to tranquilise the leopard. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The tranquilised leopard lies on the floor. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Forest department officials move the leopard to a cage. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The caged leopard is escorted out of the court premises. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The leopard leaves its paw marks behind. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com