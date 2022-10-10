Aye Watan Tere Liye, Promise Jawans

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

IMAGE: Jawans at the Auli Military Station in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, sang Aye Watan Tere Liye for the Raksha Mantri, left, and General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande, chief of the army staff, centre. Photograph: ANI Photo

Yogi Adityanath feeds a leopard cub.

Chennai's driverless trains.

Sara's stunning avatar.

Just some of the videos in our weekly round-up.

When it snows at India's last outpost

Location: Pithoragarh

The Darma Valley in Pithoragarh.

When it snows there, Nature can charm you into forgetting that it is India's last outpost near the China border in Uttarakhand.

Yogi meets a leopard

Location: Gorakhpur

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Namibian cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.

This month, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath fed a leopard cub at Gorakhpur's Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park.

In the battle of the spotted cats, which species do you think won?

Army jawans sing Aye Watan Tere Liye

Location: Chamoli

Rajnath Singh is inspiring army jawans to sing.

After jawans at the Dinjan military station in Assam sang Sandese Aate Hain for the Raksha Mantri last month, jawans at the Auli Military Station in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, sang Aye Watan Tere Liye for him last week.

Chennai Metro to introduce driverless trains

Location: Chennai

How safe should you feel on a driverless train?

Pretty safe, thinks the Chennai Metro, where work for phase II -- which will introduce this concept -- is progressing at a fast pace.

Rajesh Chaturvedi, director, Chennai Metro Rail, says, "Phase II will be based on Unattended Train Operation."

"There won't be any drivers; trains will run on signals."

C-130J demonstrates its might

Location: Chandigarh

Want to know what the Indian Air Force's C-130J can do?

Take a look.

Simply cute, Sara!

Location: Mumbai

Sara Ali Khan can carry off any outfit, be it Indian wear, Western wear, formals, casuals... even playful shorts.

Doesn't she look cute?

