News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SEE: Namibian cheetah's first moments on Indian soil

SEE: Namibian cheetah's first moments on Indian soil

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 17, 2022 20:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As the door of its cage slid open, the first of the eight cheetahs brought to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park hesitated for a moment or two before stepping out onto the grass.

It then ran, came to a halt near a tree and scanned the surroundings, its new home 8,000 km away from its native Namibia, by turning the neck in every direction.

The moments were captured by TV cameras and also by prime minister Narendra Modi who clicked pictures with his DSLR camera from the high dais above the cage from which the cheetah had emerged into a special quarantine enclosure.

At around 11.30 am, Modi operated a lever to release three of eight cheetahs brought to India from Namibia as part of a project to revive the population of the animal which became extinct in India 1952.

After spending a month in the quarantine enclosure, the eight cheetahs -- five female, three male -- will be shifted to an acclimatization enclosure within the national park where they will stay for up to four months before being released in the wild.

In his speech after releasing cheetahs, prime minister Modi cautioned that they need time to get used to their new surroundings before people can see them in the wild.

"Cheetahs are our guests; we should give them a few months to make Kuno National Park their home," he said.

The KNP, spread over 700 sq km, is situated on the northern side of Vindhyachal mountains. It derives its name from the Kuno river, a tributary of the Chambal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Cheetahs back in India after 7 decades
Cheetahs back in India after 7 decades
PM releases Namibian cheetahs in MP national park
PM releases Namibian cheetahs in MP national park
FREEZE! Animals on the Prowl
FREEZE! Animals on the Prowl
PM releases Namibian cheetahs in MP national park
PM releases Namibian cheetahs in MP national park
EPL PIX: Grealish, Haaland help City tame Wolves
EPL PIX: Grealish, Haaland help City tame Wolves
World C'ships: Bajrang Punia loses in quarters
World C'ships: Bajrang Punia loses in quarters
UP: Body of Dalit girl found, family alleges rape
UP: Body of Dalit girl found, family alleges rape
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

No serious efforts made to reintroduce cheetahs: PM

No serious efforts made to reintroduce cheetahs: PM

SEE: First look of India's new Cheetahs

SEE: First look of India's new Cheetahs

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances