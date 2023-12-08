SEE: Manish Tewari's fiery reply to debate on Mahua

The Lok Sabha witnessed a heated debate Friday on an Ethics Committee report recommending Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion in the cash-for-query issue.

Participating in the debate, Congress member Manish Tewari contended the report of the Ethics Committee was 'fundamentally flawed' as it did not have the powers to recommend the expulsion of a member.

"The Congress member said the Ethics Committee at best can make recommendations and not decide whether a person was guilty or innocent. It is this House sitting as a jury which has the power to decide the quantum of punishment," Tewari argued.

The Congress member said it was for the first time in his 31 years as a practicing lawyer that he was arguing in haste without reading the documents completely.

"Heavens would not have fallen if we were given 3-4 days to read the report and then discuss it as the matter is sensitive,"Tewari said and also insisted that Moitra be allowed to present her side.