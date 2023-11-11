SEE: Javed Akhtar asks people to chant 'Jai Siya Ram'

Lyricist Javed Akhtar said that Hindus have always been tolerant, adding that democracy in India existed because of Hindus at an event in Mumbai on Friday.

IMAGE: Poet Lyricist Javed Akhtar at an event in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI on X

He also emphasised Hinduism's cultural significance and expressed concern over dwindling freedom of expression.

Akhtar said, "There are some people who have always been intolerant. Hindus are not like that. Their speciality is that they are generous and large-hearted. Don't finish that, else you will become like others. This is Hindu culture, this is civilisation. It has taught us democratic attitudes. That's why there is democracy in this country. Thinking that we are right and everyone else is wrong is not the work of Hindus. Whoever taught you this is wrong."

Salim Khan, one half of the famed Salim-Javed combo, sat opposite his former colleague when he made the statements. Actor Riteish Deshmukh was also present at the event.

Earlier on November 7, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, on Tuesday, held a meeting with directors, producers and distributors and discussed the developments in the Indian music industry. Anup Jalota will head this committee and Javed Akhtar will be a part of this committee.

The meeting was about how these industries will work together, how can we promote small artists and pay them well.

It was also decided that everyone should get opportunities based on their skills.

Piyush Goyal also requested that the industry should also make a route to balance the work and increase the value of the film and music industry.

He added, "The committee will give us a report in 30 days, they will tell us how can we work through a single window platform and they will also tell us how can we improve the industry work."