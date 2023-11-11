News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SEE: Javed Akhtar asks people to chant 'Jai Siya Ram'

SEE: Javed Akhtar asks people to chant 'Jai Siya Ram'

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 11, 2023 11:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lyricist Javed Akhtar said that Hindus have always been tolerant, adding that democracy in India existed because of Hindus at an event in Mumbai on Friday.

IMAGE: Poet Lyricist Javed Akhtar at an event in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI on X

He also emphasised Hinduism's cultural significance and expressed concern over dwindling freedom of expression.

 

Akhtar said, "There are some people who have always been intolerant. Hindus are not like that. Their speciality is that they are generous and large-hearted. Don't finish that, else you will become like others. This is Hindu culture, this is civilisation. It has taught us democratic attitudes. That's why there is democracy in this country. Thinking that we are right and everyone else is wrong is not the work of Hindus. Whoever taught you this is wrong."

Salim Khan, one half of the famed Salim-Javed combo, sat opposite his former colleague when he made the statements. Actor Riteish Deshmukh was also present at the event.

Earlier on November 7, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, on Tuesday, held a meeting with directors, producers and distributors and discussed the developments in the Indian music industry. Anup Jalota will head this committee and Javed Akhtar will be a part of this committee.

The meeting was about how these industries will work together, how can we promote small artists and pay them well.

It was also decided that everyone should get opportunities based on their skills.

Piyush Goyal also requested that the industry should also make a route to balance the work and increase the value of the film and music industry.

He added, "The committee will give us a report in 30 days, they will tell us how can we work through a single window platform and they will also tell us how can we improve the industry work."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
'People of this country are not communal at all'
'People of this country are not communal at all'
'Hindu Rashtra will be under RSS thumb'
'Hindu Rashtra will be under RSS thumb'
'In some ways, India is already a Hindu rashtra'
'In some ways, India is already a Hindu rashtra'
Say NO To Sugar! Try 5 Guilt-Free Alternatives
Say NO To Sugar! Try 5 Guilt-Free Alternatives
Snow Snow All Around in Himachal!
Snow Snow All Around in Himachal!
A Bhinmal Diwali and Dal Ka Halwa
A Bhinmal Diwali and Dal Ka Halwa
SEE: Granny Wards Rachin Against Evil
SEE: Granny Wards Rachin Against Evil
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Vedas do not refer to anything called Hinduism'

'Vedas do not refer to anything called Hinduism'

Hindus majority in India: Kamal Nath on Hindu Rashtra

Hindus majority in India: Kamal Nath on Hindu Rashtra

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances