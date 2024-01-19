SEE: First look of Ram Lalla idol inside Ayodhya temple

The new idol of Lord Ram was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the January 22 consecration ceremony.

Here's the first look of the 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj.

Arun Dixit, a priest associated with the consecration ceremony said the 'pradhan sankalp' was performed by Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

"The idea behind the 'pradhan sankalp' is that the 'pratishtha' of Lord Ram is being done for the welfare of all, for the welfare of the nation, for the welfare of humanity, and also for those who contributed to this work (related to the temple).

"Apart from this, other rituals were also performed. 'Vastras' were also given to Brahmins and work has been assigned to everyone," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the January 22 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple, which is expected to be opened to the public the next day.