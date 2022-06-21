News
Rediff.com  » News » MVA govt in trouble? Sena MLAs camping in Guj hotel

MVA govt in trouble? Sena MLAs camping in Guj hotel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: June 21, 2022 10:43 IST
Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde and some other Shiv Sena MLAs from the state are camping at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat city, sources said on Tuesday, a day after the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi faced a setback in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, extreme left, shared stage with Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Sena's foundation day event on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Photograph: @mieknathshinde/Twitter

The MLAs, who are seemingly unhappy with their leadership, arrived in Surat on Monday night and are camping at the Le Meridian Hotel, they said.

"Some Shiv Sena MLAs, including Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, are in Surat," a source said.

 

A large number of police personnel have been deployed outside the hotel.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday won all five seats it contested in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections for 10 seats, while Congress candidate and Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore lost, in another setback for the MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress, after the Rajya Sabha polls earlier this month.

Two candidates each of the Shiv Sena and the NCP won, while the Congress managed to bag just one seat.

Ten Council seats were up for grabs and 11 candidates were in the fray for the elections, which came days after the Rajya Sabha polls, which saw the BJP handing an embarrassing defeat to the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
