SEE: Eknath Shinde takes a Tesla test drive

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday took a ride in a Tesla car outside the state assembly Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, a day after the electric vehicle maker marked its official entry into the Indian market with the launch of its first showroom in Mumbai.

After driving the high-end electric car, Shinde says, "It is a big deal that Tesla has opened its showroom in Mumbai. Maharashtra has the highest foreign direct investment (FDI). Maharashtra has good infrastructure... Investors are willing to invest in Maharashtra because the state has become an industry-friendly state..."

See: Video of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde driving the Tesla