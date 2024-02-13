News
Dubai Struggles Under Nature's Siege

Dubai Struggles Under Nature's Siege

By REDIFF NEWS
February 13, 2024 19:34 IST
Nature -- or climate change, to give this nemesis its correct name -- is showing the human race that she is not to be trifled with.

Dubai was the latest to feel her wrath; the city woke up to unusual thunder and lightning on the morning of February 12, followed by heavy rains and hailstorms.

An orange alert was issued by the National Centre of Meteorology.

According to the NCM, the unusual weather was caused by 'an extension of an upper air depression, accompanied by a cold air mass, westerly air currents and different amounts of clouds flowing over the country from the West'.

The Mint newspaper reports that lightening struck the world's tallest man-made structure, the Burj Khalifa.

A Rediff.com reader, who travels to the city regularly but does not wish his name to be used, sent us these pictures and video of Dubai.

 

IMAGE: A car drives through a rain-soaked Dubai street in the aftermath of the heavy storm. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A car moves carefully through a flooded street. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rediff.com Reader

 

IMAGE: A waterlogged street. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rediff.com Reader

 

IMAGE: Ice from the hailstorm covers the roads. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rediff.com Reader

 

See: The heavy downpour and hailstorm that caused a flood-like situation in certain parts of Dubai. Video: Kind courtesy Rediff.com Reader

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
