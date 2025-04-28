HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sedition case against UP folk singer for 'provocative' posts on Pahalgam attack

Sedition case against UP folk singer for 'provocative' posts on Pahalgam attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 28, 2025 11:45 IST

Police in Lucknow have registered a case of sedition against folk singer Neha Singh Rathore over a complaint that her provocative social media posts targeting a particular faith community in the wake of the Pahalgam tragedy could harm the nation's unity.

IMAGE: Singer and poetess Neha Singh Rathore. Photograph: @nehafolksinger/X

The complainant referred to the execution-like killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam last week by terrorists after reportedly asking about their religious affiliation, which left the entire country grieving and vying for the blood of the perpetrators.

"In this situation, singer and poetess Neha Singh Rathore, using her Twitter (now X) handle @nehafolksinger made some objectionable posts that can adversely affect the national integrity and made repeated efforts to incite one community against another based on religion," the complainant, Abhay Pratap Singh, said.

 

The complaint was registered at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the folk singer on multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempting to promote sectarian animosity, disturbing public tranquillity and endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India, police said, adding that she has also been booked under the Information Technology Act.

While BNS does not explicitly mention sedition as was specified in the colonial-era Indian Penal Code Section 124A, the new criminal code deals with similar charges of endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country under section 152.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
