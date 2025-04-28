HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » India bans 16 Pak YouTube channels, raps BBC for calling Pahalgam terrorists 'militants'

India bans 16 Pak YouTube channels, raps BBC for calling Pahalgam terrorists 'militants'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: April 28, 2025 11:36 IST

x

As many as 16 Pakistani YouTube channels were blocked for allegedly disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content as well as false and misleading narratives against India, its Army and security agencies, officials said on Monday.

IMAGE: Women holding placards during a protest against the Pahalgam terror attack, in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decision was taken following recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs in the wake of the April 22 terror attack at Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

The government has also sent a formal letter to BBC over it terming terrorists "militants" in its reportage on the Pahalgam tragedy.

 

"On the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India has banned Pakistani YouTube channels for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir," officials said.

The YouTube channels that have been blocked are: Dawn News, Irshad Bhatti, SAMAA TV, ARY NEWS, BOL NEWS, Raftar, The Pakistan Referenc, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, SUNO News and Razi Naama.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'
'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'
'India must hit Pakistan hard where it hurts the most'
'India must hit Pakistan hard where it hurts the most'
'We have no option but to strike back'
'We have no option but to strike back'
Gazwa E Hind can only be countered with Gazwa E Pakistan
Gazwa E Hind can only be countered with Gazwa E Pakistan
A Dad's Tale of Terror, Survival, Humanity in Pahalgam
A Dad's Tale of Terror, Survival, Humanity in Pahalgam

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 8 Auspicious Dates For Your Big Fat Indian Wedding

webstory image 2

Lenovo Launches Next-Gen IdeaPad Slim 3 Laptops

webstory image 3

7 Iconic Mumbai Backdrops In Movies

VIDEOS

Atul Kulkarni visits Kashmir in solidarity after Pahalgam terror attack7:38

Atul Kulkarni visits Kashmir in solidarity after Pahalgam...

Shahrukh Khan spotted at Mumbai Airport arrival0:56

Shahrukh Khan spotted at Mumbai Airport arrival

Tourists return to Pahalgam days after terror strike killed 262:08

Tourists return to Pahalgam days after terror strike...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD