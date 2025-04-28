India bans 16 Pak YouTube channels, raps BBC for calling Pahalgam terrorists 'militants'

As many as 16 Pakistani YouTube channels were blocked for allegedly disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content as well as false and misleading narratives against India, its Army and security agencies, officials said on Monday.

IMAGE: Women holding placards during a protest against the Pahalgam terror attack, in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decision was taken following recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs in the wake of the April 22 terror attack at Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

The government has also sent a formal letter to BBC over it terming terrorists "militants" in its reportage on the Pahalgam tragedy.

"On the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India has banned Pakistani YouTube channels for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir," officials said.

The YouTube channels that have been blocked are: Dawn News, Irshad Bhatti, SAMAA TV, ARY NEWS, BOL NEWS, Raftar, The Pakistan Referenc, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, SUNO News and Razi Naama.