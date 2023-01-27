Security Scare At Rahul's Yatra In Kashmir

On Friday, January 27, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he had to cancel his walk for the day in Kashmir because police arrangements by the Jammu and Kashmir administration 'unfortunately completely collapsed.'.

Rahul, who began his yatra from Banihal in Jammu region, crossed the Jawahar tunnel into the Kashmir Valley in Qazigund in a bulletproof vehicle but could walk for barely 500 metres after that.

He was asked by his security team to stop given the absence of police personnel to manage the large crowd that had gathered to receive him.

Rahul was supposed to walk 11 km to Vessu before halting for the night at the Khanabal dak bungalow in Anantnag district.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi waves to people from atop a vehicle during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Qazigund in Anantnag.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi with Omar Abdullah.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi leaves in a jeep following security concerns.

IMAGE: Large number of Kashmiris took part in the yatra.

IMAGE: Locals follow Rahul's cavalcade. Here, below and below.

IMAGE: A group of locals witness Rahul's yatra.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com