News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Security Scare At Rahul's Yatra In Kashmir

Security Scare At Rahul's Yatra In Kashmir

By REDIFF NEWS
January 27, 2023 19:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Friday, January 27, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he had to cancel his walk for the day in Kashmir because police arrangements by the Jammu and Kashmir administration 'unfortunately completely collapsed.'.

Rahul, who began his yatra from Banihal in Jammu region, crossed the Jawahar tunnel into the Kashmir Valley in Qazigund in a bulletproof vehicle but could walk for barely 500 metres after that.

He was asked by his security team to stop given the absence of police personnel to manage the large crowd that had gathered to receive him.

Rahul was supposed to walk 11 km to Vessu before halting for the night at the Khanabal dak bungalow in Anantnag district.

 

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi waves to people from atop a vehicle during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Qazigund in Anantnag. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi with Omar Abdullah.

 

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi leaves in a jeep following security concerns.

 

IMAGE: Large number of Kashmiris took part in the yatra.

 

IMAGE: Locals follow Rahul's cavalcade. Here, below and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: A group of locals witness Rahul's yatra.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Why Bharat Jodo Yatra Bothers Modi-Shah
Why Bharat Jodo Yatra Bothers Modi-Shah
Does Rahul Want To Be Opposition PM Candidate?
Does Rahul Want To Be Opposition PM Candidate?
Rahul himself 'violated' protocols: Govt's rebuttal
Rahul himself 'violated' protocols: Govt's rebuttal
Indus Waters Treaty: Why India issued notice to Pak
Indus Waters Treaty: Why India issued notice to Pak
Forex kitty rises by $1.78 billion to $573.78 billion
Forex kitty rises by $1.78 billion to $573.78 billion
'Well played, Sania!'
'Well played, Sania!'
Held hostage in Goa property, claims French actress
Held hostage in Goa property, claims French actress
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Day after blasts, Rahul resumes yatra in J-K's Kathua

Day after blasts, Rahul resumes yatra in J-K's Kathua

'Security breach' at Rahul's yatra as man hugs him

'Security breach' at Rahul's yatra as man hugs him

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances