Security scaled back at Mamata's home, Abhishek's office post-poll rout

Though no official notification was issued, a Kolkata police official present at the site said they were instructed to remove the smart barricades.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard in a stark atmosphere in and around West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence following the defeat in West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, May 5, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Barricades outside the residence of outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in south Kolkata were partially removed on Tuesday, a day after the Trinamool Congress lost power in the state and she was defeated from the Bhabanipur seat.

Key Points Police personnel were seen dismantling the guardrails near her 30B Harish Chatterjee Street residence in the morning.

Though no official notification was issued, a Kolkata police official said they were instructed to remove the smart barricades.

The locality in the Bhabanipur assembly segment had been a high-security zone.

Police personnel were seen dismantling the guardrails near her 30B Harish Chatterjee Street residence in the morning.

Though no official notification was issued, a Kolkata police official present at the site said they were instructed to remove the smart barricades.

"We have acted on directions from higher authorities," he said, adding that no reason was specified. While a police kiosk remains, the heavy security presence in the area has visibly reduced.

The locality in the Bhabanipur assembly segment had been a high-security zone, with vehicle movements monitored and residents often required to show identification to access their homes.

The restrictions appeared to ease significantly with the partial removal of the barricades.

Security deployment outside the office of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Camac Street was also withdrawn, a senior official said.

The premises have functioned as a key organisational hub for the TMC for years.

Another official said a broader review of security cover for leaders of the outgoing TMC government is underway.

"We are reassessing security arrangements based on present requirements," he said, naming leaders such as Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas and Sujit Bose among those under review.

"Security deployment is periodically evaluated and adjusted in accordance with the prevailing situation," he said.