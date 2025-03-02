HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Manipur: 42 firearms surrendered, 2 bunkers destroyed; AK, 3 SLRs seized

Manipur: 42 firearms surrendered, 2 bunkers destroyed; AK, 3 SLRs seized

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 02, 2025 11:48 IST

x

Forty-two more firearms and cartridges have been surrendered by the public in five districts of ethnic strife-torn Manipur, the police said on Sunday.

IMAGE: The firearms and cartridges have been surrendered by the public in five districts, in Manipur, March 2, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The firearms were surrendered in Imphal West and East, Churachandpur, Bishnupur and Tamenglong districts on Saturday, a police officer said.

Five firearms, including two pistols, six grenades and over 75 cartridges were surrendered in Bishnupur district.

 

Seventeen country-made guns, nine 'pompi' (locally made mortars), and cartridges were surrendered at Kaimai police station in Tamenglong district.

At least 10 firearms and cartridges were surrendered at Yaingangpokpi, Porompat, Churachandpur and Lamsang police stations, the police officer said.

During search operations at Sairemkhul in Imphal West district, an INSAS LMG with one magazine loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition, one AK-56 rifle, three SLR rifles, one SMG 9mm carbine, one .303 rifle, one DBBL gun, four grenades without detonators, one Chinese hand grenade and other articles were also seized on Saturday.

Security forces also dismantled two illegal bunkers at Mark Hill under Thingsat hill range in Kangpokpi district. Another three illegal bunkers were dismantled at Wakan hill range in the adjoining area in Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts on Saturday.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had on February 20 urged warring groups to voluntarily surrender weapons robbed from security forces and other illegally held firearms within seven days.

During the seven-day period, more than 300 firearms were surrendered by the public, primarily in the valley districts.

Later, he extended the deadline for the surrender of looted and illegal firearms till 4 pm on March 6 following demands by people from both hill and valley areas for additional time.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Last chance': Manipur governor extends arms surrender deadline
'Last chance': Manipur governor extends arms surrender deadline
President's rule imposed in Manipur; assembly suspended
President's rule imposed in Manipur; assembly suspended
'President's Rule Isn't Good For Manipur'
'President's Rule Isn't Good For Manipur'
Meitei group surrenders 246 firearms in Manipur
Meitei group surrenders 246 firearms in Manipur
Ensure free movement in Manipur from March 8: Shah
Ensure free movement in Manipur from March 8: Shah

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Health Magic: 8 Advantages Of Rajgir Or Amaranth

webstory image 2

Haute Potato: 12 Potato Delights From All Over

webstory image 3

9 Ways To Say I Love You

VIDEOS

SPOTTED: Nushrratt Bharuccha at Mumbai airport0:48

SPOTTED: Nushrratt Bharuccha at Mumbai airport

Bhalessa Hill transforms into a picturesque white paradise after sunshine1:04

Bhalessa Hill transforms into a picturesque white...

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi2:06

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets veteran BJP leader Murli...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD