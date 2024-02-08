News
Security beefed up at Delhi borders before farmers' stir

Security beefed up at Delhi borders before farmers' stir

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 08, 2024 14:29 IST
Security has been stepped up in the national capital, especially on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, in view of the major protest demonstration by the farmers, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. Photograph: ANI

The traffic arrangements have also been made and the commuters have been advised to avoid certain roads, they said.

"Heavy security arrangements have been made in different border entry points in the national capital. No one will be allowed to breach the law and order," a senior police officer said.

Another police officer said that heavy security forces have already been deployed along with paramilitary forces to maintain the law and order.

 

Pickets and barricadings were installed on the border areas connecting Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh, he added.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, heavy traffic is expected on the routes connected to Soniya Vihar, DND, Chilla, Gazipur, Sabhapur, Apsara and Loni borders on Thursday.

The commuters have been asked to avoid or plan their journey accordingly.

Ahead of the protest demonstration by the farmers in Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has imposed CrPC section 144 on Wednesday and Thursday.

The police also issued a traffic advisory, cautioning the commuters against diversions on some routes in the twin cities in view of the farmers' movement on tractors.

Farmers groups in Noida and Greater Noida have been on protest since December 2023, with demands for hiked compensation and developed plots against their land acquired by the local development authorities in the past.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
'Farmers' movement is not only alive, but is kicking'
Legalising MSP is tricky and highly complicated
'Insertion of MSP in three farm laws is no solution'
Fintechs boost hiring, strengthen leadership
3000 Indian-Americans to campaign for BJP for LS poll
Meet The Sister-Brother Entrepreneurs
Action on Paytm due to 'lack of compliance': RBI
Lessons from the Farmer's Protest

'Farm laws will have to be repealed'

