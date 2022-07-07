News
Rediff.com  » News » Section 144 imposed in K'taka town after communal clash, 18 held

Section 144 imposed in K'taka town after communal clash, 18 held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 07, 2022 16:52 IST
Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Keruru town in Bagalkote district and large gatherings have been banned till Friday following violent clashes between two communities over an eve-teasing incident, authorities said.

IMAGE: A shop set afire in Keruru town of Bagalkote district, Karnataka, after two communities clashed, July 6, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The clashes broke out on Wednesday evening leaving four persons injured including two brothers over eve teasing in Keruru under Badami Taluk, Bagalkote SP SP Jayaprakash told reporters.

Later, arson and vandalism started due to which the main market area of the town was shut.

 

"We have taken 18 people in our custody in connection with the group clash and registered four cases. The Badami Tahsildar has imposed prohibitory orders till 8 pm tomorrow," he added.

He also said that a hunt is on for a few other accused involved in the case.

The injured persons have been admitted to the hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

Schools and colleges have been closed till Friday after the administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, officials said.

Jayaprakash said the clash took place due to eve teasing.

The police official appealed to the people to cooperate and not to take law into their hands.

"The case is only related to eve teasing and no false information should be spread through social media," the SP cautioned.

Jayaprakash said five India Reserved Battalions and additional police officers have been deployed in the affected areas to maintain law and order.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
K'taka to form panel to monitor hate speech: Bommai
An Ill Wind Blowing Over Karnataka
Will K'taka use bulldozers against Hubballi rioters?
Gavaskar highlights a flaw in Virat Kohli's batting
In passport queue for 2 days, Lankan woman gives birth
Does Aishwarya Look WICKED?
Unable to arrest TV anchor, C'garh cops to return
The War Against Coronavirus

