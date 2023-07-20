Section 144 clamped in Noida; namaaz, puja banned at roads, public places

The police in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday invoked restrictions on public assembly under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, ordering that no unpermitted religious activity, such as namaaz, puja or processions, would be carried out at public places and roads across Noida and Greater Noida.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

In unavoidable situations, permission for holding such activities would have to be taken from the commissioner of police or the additional commissioner of police or the deputy commissioners of police concerned of the three zones of the district, according to the order.

The restrictions under CrPC Section 144 would be effective from July 20 and would remain in force till August 3 for a period of 15 days, according to the order issued by Additional DCP (law and order) Hirdesh Katheriya.

The restrictions have been invoked in view of the upcoming Muharram, a sports event that will have participants from foreign countries, a farmers' protest and competitive examinations in the district during the period, the police said.

"Nobody would form an assembly or carry out a procession or be a part of an assembly having more than five people in any public place, without prior permission from the CP, Additional CP or the DCPs concerned. This rule could be made flexible for programmes permitted by the government," the order stated.

Flying drones above or within a one-km radius of government offices will remain completed banned and using such unmanned aerial vehicles for photography or video-recording at other locations will also require police permission, it said.

"At public places and roads, namaaz or puja or processions or any other religious activity will remain totally prohibited. In unavoidable situations, permission for holding such activities would have to be taken from the commissioner of police or the additional commissioner of police or the deputy commissioners of police concerned of the three zones of the district," the order stated.

The police also said religious activities would not be held at any controversial place where there has not been a tradition of offering prayers and no one should encourage others to do so.

"Nobody would insult the religious texts of other faiths. There will be no religious posters, banners, flags on walls of religious places...," the police said in the order.

"Nobody would take pigs, dogs or any stray animals near religious places or on routes of permitted processions during religious gatherings to prevent hurting sentiments of any community nor would anyone encourage others to do so," it added.

The police also said during the period of the CrPC Section 144 restrictions, legal action would be taken against those misbehaving with or assaulting any police official, civic authority worker, sanitation worker or health department official.