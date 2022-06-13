News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 100 terrorists killed in Kashmir in 2022 so far

100 terrorists killed in Kashmir in 2022 so far

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 13, 2022 13:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Security forces have killed 100 terrorists in Kashmir during counter insurgency operations since the beginning of this year with Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit bearing the maximum brunt as it lost 63 cadres, officials said in Srinagar on Monday.

IMAGE: Special Operation Group of J-K police carry the body of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Adil Parray, who was involved in the recent killings of two police personnel, after he was killed in an encounter, at the Kreesbal Palpora Sangam area in Srinagar on June 12, 2022. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

"Security forces have eliminated 100 terrorists, including 29 foreigners, since the beginning of this year in Kashmir," the officials said.

They said this was double the number of ultras killed during the corresponding period last year.

 

"Fifty terrorists including one foreigner were killed in the counter terrorism operations last year in the first five months and 12 days," the officials said.

While 63 of the slain terrorists belonged to banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, 24 others were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, they said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir
How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir
The Kashmir Braveheart Called 'Bindaas'
The Kashmir Braveheart Called 'Bindaas'
Why Terrorism Has Revived In Kashmir
Why Terrorism Has Revived In Kashmir
Prophet row: Kuwait to deport expats who protested
Prophet row: Kuwait to deport expats who protested
Rahul appears before ED amid Cong show of strength
Rahul appears before ED amid Cong show of strength
IAF Or AAI: Who Should Get Precedence?
IAF Or AAI: Who Should Get Precedence?
Recipe: Strawberry Baked Yoghurt Pudding
Recipe: Strawberry Baked Yoghurt Pudding
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Kashmir is a war which nobody is winning'

'Kashmir is a war which nobody is winning'

'Black day for Kashmir and the nation'

'Black day for Kashmir and the nation'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances