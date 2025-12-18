HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sculptor Ram Sutar, Statue of Unity designer, dies at 100

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read
December 18, 2025 09:55 IST

Noted sculptor Ram Sutar, known for designing the world's tallest statue -- Statue of Unity -- in Gujarat, passed away late on Wednesday night at his Noida residence, his son said.

IMAGE: Ram Sutar was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016. Photograph: Kind courtesy RamVSutar/Facebook

He was 100 and ailing with age-related illnesses.

"It is with profound grief that we inform you of the passing of my father Shri Ram Vanji Sutar on 17th December midnight at our residence," his son Anil Sutar said in a note shared with the press on Thursday.

 

Born in a humble family in Gondur village under the Dhule district of present-day Maharashtra on February 19, 1925, Sutar is known to have been drawn to sculpting from his childhood.

A gold medallist from JJ School of Art and Architecture, Mumbai, Sutar, has to his credit a long list of achievements.

The iconic statues of Mahatma Gandhi seated in a meditating pose and of Chhatrapati Shivaji riding a horse on the Parliament premises rank among his finest creations.

The Statue of Unity honours Sardar Patel, country's first deputy prime minister and home minister.

Sutar was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016.

Recently, Sutar was conferred with the Maharashtra Bhushan Puraskar, the state's highest award.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
