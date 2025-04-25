A Trip to The Highest Statue In The World!

Excitement to visit the tallest statue in the world can never be small! I was therefore bursting with loads of enthusiasm when I set off for Vadodara to stand face to face with the incredible Statue of Unity.

Soaring to a staggering 182 m, the statue is a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first deputy prime minister and home minister, who was known as the Iron Man of India, for his role in unifying the country after independence.

IMAGE: A view of the Statue of Unity from across the Narmada river. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Built on the banks of the Narmada river, facing the Sardar Sarovar Dam, the project was announced in 2010 and later inaugurated on October 31, 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At Kevadia, Gujarat, it is about 100 km from Vadodara and takes about two hours to reach ideally by hiring a car. The nearest railway station is Ekta Nagar, about 8 km away.

Getting there and ticket booking

Once you reach Kevadia, the first thing you need to do is book your tickets, although you can do it online (external link) beforehand too. The entry fee is ₹380 per person, which includes access to the statue, the exhibition hall, the viewing gallery and is valid for two hours.

IMAGE: Passengers getting off the Statue of Unity-run bus at the drop-off point.

Air-conditioned buses run frequently from the ticket counter to the statue and back -- something much needed in the scorching heat, as the temperature skyrocketed to 38 °C on my visit!

IMAGE: Local women are offered the opportunity to earn a livelihood by driving rickshaws at the statue complex.

You can also rent cute-looking pink e-rickshaws driven by women.

The bus drops you off at a spot from where it's a 10-minute walk to the base of the statue. Thankfully the pathway is shaded, making the walk comfortable even in the heat.

IMAGE: The neat and clean walkway leading to the Statue of Unity.

Facilities and comfort

The statue complex is very thoughtfully planned and well-maintained. Travelators and escalators are available everywhere for visitors.

Wheelchair facilities ensure that senior citizens and people with mobility issues are well taken care of. Medical rooms, an ambulance and a fire brigade truck are on standby, ticking all the necessary safety checkboxes.

The entire area is clean and well-organised, adding to the positive experience.

IMAGE: At the feet.

Reaching the base of the statue

The moment you reach the charan or feet of the statue, you feel incredibly small in front of the gigantic structure. It is truly HUGE.

At the base, there is an exhibition gallery where you can learn more about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Indian history. It's a great place to understand his contributions to India.

And yes, the gallery is air-conditioned offering much-needed relief from the heat outside!

IMAGE: Posing for selfies inside the viewing gallery.

The Best Part is the viewing gallery

One of the most exciting points of my visit was making it to the viewing gallery, located approximately 130 m above the ground by elevator. From here, you get a breathtaking panoramic view of the Sardar Sarovar Dam and the Narmada River.

The blue sky, the vast dam and the quietly flowing Narmada River is a View Of A Lifetime and naturally a scene I had to capture.

IMAGE: The surreal panorama of the Narmada river and Sardar Sarovar Dam.

Other activities nearby

There's a lot more to do in Kevadia.

Some of the attractions include:

Dinner while cruising the Narmada that offer stunning views of the Statue of Unity.

A laser light show in the evenings.

Bicycle rentals to explore the surrounding area at your own pace.

There's a jungle safari on offer, 2 km from the statue, at Kevadia Zoological Park which is spread across 375 acres and houses some 170 species.

And a theme park for children.

IMAGE: The whole statue in one frame.

Ending with the trip with a delicious meal

After an exciting and fulfilling visit, I wrapped up my trip with a scrumptious Kathiyawadi meal at a local dhaba which was delicious. To beat the heat, I gulped down at least four glasses of buttermilk!

PS: If you're travelling during the day make sure you carry a bottle of water, sunglasses and hat/cap.

IMAGE: Simple local Kathiyawadi food.