Scindia visits Delhi airport amid complaints over congestion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 12, 2022 11:10 IST
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday inspected the arrangements made at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport to ease congestion.

IMAGE: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. Photograph: ANI

Scindia, who was accompanied by senior ministry officials, also interacted with security personnel and others at the airport, according to officials.

 

In recent days, there have been complaints from passengers about long queues and waiting hours at the airport.

Indira Gandhi International Airport, also the country's largest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3.

All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3.

On average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.

