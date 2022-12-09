News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Air India's long-haul flights face delay over airport entry pass

Air India's long-haul flights face delay over airport entry pass

Source: PTI
December 09, 2022 18:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Full service carrier Air India on Friday said some of its ultra long-haul flights are facing delays due to issues related to airport entry passes and it is "working closely" with the authorities to resolve the matter.

Airport Entry Passes (AEPs), issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), allow airport access to airline crew (pilots and cabin crew), engineers, ground staff, security personnel and other individuals.

 

"Air India regrets that some of our North America flights have been delayed due to operational issues arising from the slower-than-expected issuance of Airport Entry Passes to cabin crew," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline, however, did not share specific details.

"Air India is working closely with relevant authorities to expedite the issuance of remaining passes," the spokesperson added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Tatas plan to make Air India most advanced airline
How Tatas plan to make Air India most advanced airline
Air India processes refunds worth over Rs 150 crore
Air India processes refunds worth over Rs 150 crore
Air India to induct 30 planes over next 15 months
Air India to induct 30 planes over next 15 months
Uniform Civil Code bill introduced in RS amid din
Uniform Civil Code bill introduced in RS amid din
SC dismisses RTI plea on 2018 collegium proceedings
SC dismisses RTI plea on 2018 collegium proceedings
Shraddha's father blames cops, seeks death for Aaftab
Shraddha's father blames cops, seeks death for Aaftab
Dimple's Smile Says It All
Dimple's Smile Says It All
GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS - 2022

GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS

More like this

US directs Air India to pay $121.5 mn to passengers

US directs Air India to pay $121.5 mn to passengers

What Vistara merger means for Air India

What Vistara merger means for Air India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances