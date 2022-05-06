News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Science does not lie, Modi does: Rahul on WHO report

Science does not lie, Modi does: Rahul on WHO report

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: May 06, 2022 14:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the government over a World Health Organization report which claimed that there were 4.7 million Covid deaths in India, saying "science does not lie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi does".

Photograph: ANI Photo

Gandhi also demanded that the government should support the families that have lost loved ones by giving them the mandated Rs four lakh compensation.

In a tweet, he said, "47 lakh Indians died due to the Covid pandemic. NOT 4.8 lakh as claimed by the Govt. Science doesn't LIE. Modi does".

 

"Respect families who've lost loved ones. Support them with the mandated ?4 lakh compensation," the former Congress chief said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party accused Rahul Gandhi of doing politics over COVID-19 deaths, alleging that the WHO's data and Congress' "beta" (son) are wrong.

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the World Health Organisation's methodology to calculate estimated deaths in India due to the virus is "flawed" and the Indian government had conveyed its objections to the organisation.

Gandhi has tried repeatedly to lower Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image since 2014 and has in the process lowered India's image, Patra said.

India has a robust mechanism for birth and death registration, he added.

"The WHO's data and the Congress' beta are wrong," he alleged.

The WHO on Thursday stated that 14.9 million (one million=10 lakhs) people were killed either by COVID-19 directly or due to the pandemic's impact on health systems and society.

According to the report, there were 4.7 million Covid deaths in India, which is 10 times the official figures and almost a third of Covid deaths globally.

India strongly objected to the use of mathematical models by the World Health Organization for projecting excess mortality estimates linked to the coronavirus pandemic in view of the availability of authentic data, saying validity and robustness of the models used and methodology of data collection are questionable.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
4.7 mn Covid deaths in India, says WHO; govt objects
4.7 mn Covid deaths in India, says WHO; govt objects
Is India hiding Covid death numbers?
Is India hiding Covid death numbers?
COVID Second Wave: How many have died?
COVID Second Wave: How many have died?
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

India's top health experts question WHO report

India's top health experts question WHO report

COVID Deaths: Why India, WHO Are At Loggerheads

COVID Deaths: Why India, WHO Are At Loggerheads

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances