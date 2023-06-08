News
Rediff.com  » News » Srinagar school denies entry to students wearing abaya

Srinagar school denies entry to students wearing abaya

Source: PTI
June 08, 2023 17:07 IST
Several female students of Vishwa Bharti Higher Secondary School in Srinagar staged a protest against its administration on Thursday, alleging that they were denied entry to the institute for wearing the abaya. 

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A loose-fitting, full-length robe, abaya is a worn by Muslim women.

"We are told we should go to a madrasa if we want to wear an abaya. We were not allowed inside the school," said one of the protesting students.

The students alleged the school administration told them they were "ruining the atmosphere of the school" by wearing the abaya.

 

School principal Memroz Shafi said the students have been told that they can wear abaya from home to school, but they should take it off inside the school premises.

"We told them to wear a long white-coloured hijab or a large dupatta as that is part of the school uniform. They come wearing colourful abayas, with different designs which is not part of the uniform," he said.

The principal said the students should follow a proper dress code in order to maintain decorum in the school.

National Conference (NC) chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said it was unfortunate to witness such incidents in Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir.

"Wearing a hijab should be a personal choice, and there should be no interference in matters of religious attire. It is unfortunate to witness such incidents in a Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir," Sadiq said in a tweet.

The NC chief spokesperson said the party opposes the school directive and urged the administration to take immediate corrective action. 

"We strongly oppose this and urge for immediate corrective action. This is the Vishwa Bharti Higher Secondary School Rainawari Srinagar. I request the @OfficeOfLGJandK, @SrinagarPolice and @AsadamAijaz (deputy commissioner Srinagar) to intervene promptly before the situation escalates," he said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
