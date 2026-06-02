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Home  » News » Kerala School Roof Collapse: Official Blames Municipal Corporation

Kerala School Roof Collapse: Official Blames Municipal Corporation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 02, 2026 12:27 IST

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A CPI(M) leader is blaming the municipal corporation after a roof collapsed at a Kerala government school, citing alleged negligence in issuing a fitness certificate.

Key Points

  • CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty blames the municipal corporation for the roof collapse at Attakulangara government school.
  • Sivankutty alleges failure by the corporation to provide a fitness certificate for the school campus.
  • The incident occurred after school hours, resulting in no injuries.
  • The collapsed structure housed the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) office, used by approximately 30 employees.

CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty on Tuesday blamed the municipal corporation here for the collapse of the roof of a building inside the government school campus at Attakulangara.

Allegations of Negligence in School Safety

Terming the incident as "unfortunate", Sivankutty alleged that there was "failure" on the part of the corporation in giving a fitness certificate to the school campus.

 

The former minister also said the incident needs to be probed to ascertain how the alleged lapse occurred on the part of the corporation.

"Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident," he said.

Details of the Incident

The incident occurred around 5.30 pm on Monday when the school premises were empty after classes ended.

The tiled-roof structure housing the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) office suddenly collapsed, but no one was inside the building at the time.

The office, located within the school compound, is used by around 30 employees.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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