HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » School bus with children stuck in flooded Mumbai road; rescued

School bus with children stuck in flooded Mumbai road; rescued

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: August 18, 2025 15:21 IST

x

A school bus carrying six children and two staffers got stuck on a waterlogged road in Mumbai after heavy rains, following which police rushed to the spot and rescued them, officials said.

IMAGE: Mumbai cops carried the children to safety after their bus got stuck on the waterlogged road. Photographs: Screen grab/X

Due to the incessant rains, the schools conducting morning shifts declared a half-day and students were allowed to go early.

A private school bus carrying six children and two staffers got stuck at an inundated spot in Matunga area of central Mumbai for more than half-an-hour.

 

After being alerted, the Matunga police rushed to the spot and rescued them, an official said.

The children were then taken to the Matunga Police Station for safety reasons, he said.

In view of the heavy rains causing water-logging and reduced visibility in some areas, the Mumbai Police in a post on X appealed to the people to avoid non-essential travel, plan commute with care and step out only if necessary.

"Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist. In case of any emergency, please dial 100 / 112 / 103. Your safety always comes first," the police said.

In light of the incessant showers lashing Mumbai and a 'red' alert issued by the IMD, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city operating in the second shift (post 12 noon).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Red alert in Mumbai as roads flooded, rail, air traffic hit
Red alert in Mumbai as roads flooded, rail, air traffic hit
Heavy rains batter Mumbai; 2 killed in landslide
Heavy rains batter Mumbai; 2 killed in landslide
Why our cities get submerged in the monsoon
Why our cities get submerged in the monsoon
Mumbai experiences earliest monsoon arrival since 1950
Mumbai experiences earliest monsoon arrival since 1950
'There is only one law and that is the law of nature!'
'There is only one law and that is the law of nature!'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Saif Ali Khan's Top 10 Films

webstory image 2

Why Indian Companies Trust Indian Email Providers

webstory image 3

Where Is Petrol The Most Expensive In India?

VIDEOS

Raveena and Rasha spotted at Mumbai airport0:50

Raveena and Rasha spotted at Mumbai airport

Family Celebrates as Maha Guv Radhakrishnan named NDA's VP candidate4:18

Family Celebrates as Maha Guv Radhakrishnan named NDA's...

Kishtwar Flood Rescue: Terrain Vehicles on the Frontline3:59

Kishtwar Flood Rescue: Terrain Vehicles on the Frontline

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV