IndiGo flyer opened emergency exit, let off after apology

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 17, 2023 19:58 IST
A passenger accidentally opened the emergency exit of an IndiGo plane after boarding at Chennai airport last month and the aircraft, which was on the ground, was subject to mandatory engineering checks before it flew to Tiruchirapalli.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Pappi Sharma/ANI Photo

A senior official at aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said the event was duly reported and that no safety was compromised.

In a statement on Tuesday, IndiGo said a passenger travelling on flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli on Dec 10, 2022, accidentally opened the emergency exit during the boarding process.

 

'The passenger immediately apologised for the action. As per SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), the incident was logged and the aircraft underwent mandatory engineering checks, which led to a delay in the flight's departure,' it said.

The DGCA official said it appears that by mistake, the Right Hand emergency exit got opened by a passenger while the aircraft was on ground.

'The crew took note and resultantly, all appropriate airworthiness action such as reinstalling of door, pressurisation check etc were carried out before the release of the aircraft for departure. No safety was compromised,' the official added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
