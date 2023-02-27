News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC warns defence ministry of contempt notice over OROP payment arrears

SC warns defence ministry of contempt notice over OROP payment arrears

Source: PTI
February 27, 2023 16:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on the ministry of defence over its January 20 communication regarding payment of arrears of One Rank-One Pension (OROP) in installments to eligible pensioners of the armed forces.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took exception to the letter issued by the secretary in the ministry, and directed him to file a personal affidavit explaining his position.

 

"You tell the secretary we are going to take action against him for that January 20 communication. Either withdraw it, or we are going to issue a contempt notice to the ministry of defence. Sanctity of the judicial process has to be maintained," the bench, also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, said.

Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman told the court that the ministry should be given time to carry out the exercise as per the court's order.

The apex court posted the matter after the Holi vacation.

On January 9, the top court had granted time till March 15 to the Centre for payment of total arrears of OROP to all eligible pensioners of the armed forces.

Last month, the government has moved the top court seeking extension of time till March 15, 2023, for payment of arrears of OROP scheme to all eligible pensioners of the armed forces.

This is the second extension given by the top court to the Union government to pay the arrears after it had first moved the top court in June last year and sought three months to compute and make payments in accordance with the March 16, 2022, verdict of the top court.

The top court's 2022 verdict came on the plea filed by the Indian Ex-servicemen Movement (IESM) through advocate Balaji Srinivasan against the Centre's formula. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Centre seeks SC nod to pay OROP arrears in 3 months
Centre seeks SC nod to pay OROP arrears in 3 months
OROP panel report can't be enforced as govt policy: SC
OROP panel report can't be enforced as govt policy: SC
SC upholds govt's decision on One Rank, One Pension
SC upholds govt's decision on One Rank, One Pension
Richa Ghosh only Indian in ICC's 'Most Valuable Team'
Richa Ghosh only Indian in ICC's 'Most Valuable Team'
10 all out! The lowest score in T20 cricket...
10 all out! The lowest score in T20 cricket...
Give me CBI, will arrest Modi in 2 hrs: Sanjay Singh
Give me CBI, will arrest Modi in 2 hrs: Sanjay Singh
SC stays laying of paver blocks in Maha's Matheran
SC stays laying of paver blocks in Maha's Matheran
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SC grants govt time till March to clear OROP arrears

SC grants govt time till March to clear OROP arrears

Govt revises pensions under OROP from July 1, 2019

Govt revises pensions under OROP from July 1, 2019

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances