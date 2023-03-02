News
SC verdict on pleas for collegium-like system for ECs, CECs on Thursday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 02, 2023 00:21 IST
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday its order on a batch of pleas seeking a collegium-like system for the appointment of election commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph is likely to give its verdict.

 

The bench also comprising justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar had reserved its judgement on the issue on November 24 last year.

The top court had questioned the "haste" and "tearing hurry" with which the Centre appointed ex-bureaucrat Arun Goel as an Election Commissioner, saying his file travelled at "lightning speed" within departments in 24 hours.

The central government had vehemently resisted the observations, with attorney general R Venkataramani contending the whole issue pertaining to his appointment needed to be looked at in entirety.

The top court had asked how the Union law minister shortlisted a panel of four names that was recommended to the prime minister for appointment as election commissioner when none of them would have completed the stipulated six-year tenure in office.

It had perused the Centre's original file on Goel's appointment and said, "What kind of evaluation is this? Although, we are not questioning the merits of Arun Goel's credentials but the process."

As the bench questioned the "lightning speed" with which Goel was appointed as an EC without his file even moving within departments for 24 hours, Venkataramani, the government's law officer, urged the bench not to make observations without looking into the entire issue of the appointment process.

Under the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991, an EC can have a tenure of six years or up to the age of 65, whichever is earlier.

Goel's appointment as an EC came under scrutiny by the top court which had sought from the Centre the original records pertaining to his appointment for perusal, saying it wanted to know whether there was any "hanky panky".

The top court, which had rejected the Centre's objections to its order for producing the original file, had said it wanted to know whether everything was "hunky dory" in the appointment process as claimed by the government.

On November 19, Goel, a Punjab cadre IAS officer, was appointed as election commissioner.

Goel would be in line to be the next CEC after incumbent Rajiv Kumar demits office in February 2025. His total tenure in the Election Commission would be of over five years.

He will join Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey on the poll panel.

There was a vacancy in the Election Commission following the retirement of previous CEC Sushil Chandra in May.

Goel was the secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries till recently and his voluntary retirement came into effect on November 18. He has also served in the Union culture ministry.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Will poll chief act on charges against PM, SC asks
Arun Goel's appointment at lightning speed, says SC
'Damage to EC will take 20 years to undo'
WTT Contender: Manika starts with wins, Sharath ousted
Interfaith relations can't be dubbed as love jihad: HC
Amid 'come to Delhi' calls, Stalin bats for Congress
Jaishankar hosts reception for visiting ministers
Should A Collegium Pick Election Commissioners?

SC for including CJI in picking poll panel chief

