Supreme Court's Electoral Roll Ruling: Key Takeaways

Kalyan Banerjee clarifies the Supreme Court's ruling on electoral roll revisions, emphasising its limited scope and the Election Commission's role in citizenship determinations.

Key Points The Supreme Court's judgment on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is primarily confined to the Bihar case, according to Kalyan Banerjee.

The Election Commission lacks the authority to definitively decide questions of citizenship when altering electoral rolls.

Cases involving citizenship-based alterations to electoral rolls must be referred to the appropriate authority under the Citizenship Act.

The Supreme Court has upheld the Election Commission's power to conduct Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for fair elections.

Deletion from the voter list does not equate to a legal declaration of non-citizenship, according to the Supreme Court.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee on Wednesday said the Supreme Court judgment on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was confined to the Bihar case and could not be treated as an all-India ruling, asserting that the issues raised in West Bengal were "completely different".

Supreme Court's Bihar-Specific Ruling

Reacting to the apex court's verdict, Banerjee, who is a senior advocate, said the court had repeatedly clarified that its observations were limited to Bihar and the specific issues raised in that case.

"The Supreme Court judgment was only for the Bihar case. The court repeatedly emphasised that its observations were limited to the Bihar matter," Banerjee told reporters.

Election Commission's Authority on Citizenship

He, however, highlighted what he described as the most significant aspect of the judgment -- "the court's observation that the Election Commission does not have the authority to decide questions of citizenship".

"If someone's name is deleted on the ground that they are considered a non-citizen, the Election Commission does not have the authority to determine whether a person is a citizen or a non-citizen," Banerjee said.

He said the court had made it clear that in cases where electoral rolls are altered on citizenship grounds, the matter must be referred to the competent authority under the Citizenship Act.

"If the Election Commission has deleted any name on the ground of citizenship, then they should refer the matter to the appropriate authority under the Citizenship Act," he said, adding that the concerned authority alone would decide whether an affected person was a citizen or not.

Banerjee said that if the competent authority ultimately holds that a person is a citizen, the individual's name must be restored to the voters' list.

TMC's Position on Citizenship

The TMC leader linked the court's observations to his party's long-standing position that neither the central government nor the police could independently decide citizenship status.

"We have been saying this for long that the central government has no power, or police have no power, to decide who is a citizen and who is not a citizen," he said.

Distinction Between Bihar and West Bengal Cases

Drawing a distinction between the proceedings in the Bihar case and the litigation involving West Bengal, Banerjee said the Bengal matter centred on the "logical discrepancies" category introduced by the Election Commission and involved separate legal questions.

"The Election Commission of India inserted the logical discrepancy only in the Bengal case. Therefore, our case is completely different," he said.

He also said procedural concerns in the West Bengal matter had been addressed differently by the Supreme Court, including safeguards and an adjudicatory mechanism involving members of the judiciary and an appellate forum.

Banerjee maintained that while the apex court had, in principle, upheld the constitutionality of the SIR process in Bihar, the judgment contained several safeguards and directions whose full implications would become clearer after a detailed reading of the order.

"Unless I see the full judgment, I can't tell you what are the other safeguards," he said, reiterating that the Bihar verdict was "not 100 per cent applicable" to the Bengal case.

Supreme Court's Ruling on SIR Power

In a major victory for the Election Commission, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld its power to conduct SIR and said the exercise "breathes life" into the constitutional mandate for fair elections.

In its ruling on the intensely debated issue, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant held that the EC has the authority to examine citizenship status only for the limited purpose of determining eligibility for the electoral roll.

It also held that deletion from the voter list does not amount to a legal declaration that an individual is not a citizen.

To prevent disenfranchisement, the apex court asked the poll panel to refer all cases of names being deleted on citizenship grounds to the competent authority under the Citizenship Act within four weeks.

It said the competent authority must conclude the citizenship determination before the next assembly or local body elections.

If the authority confirms the individual's citizenship, the name must be immediately restored to the electoral rolls, the verdict directed.