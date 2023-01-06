News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC clubs, transfers to itself all pleas on same-sex marriage

SC clubs, transfers to itself all pleas on same-sex marriage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 06, 2023 14:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Friday clubbed and transferred to itself all petitions pending before different high courts across the country on the issue of grant of legal recognition to same-sex marriages.

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala asked the Centre to file its joint reply to all the petitions on the issue by February 15 and directed that all the petitions will be listed in March.

The bench said any petitioner, if not available to argue physically before the court, can avail the facility of virtual platform.

 

It asked the counsels from the Centre and petitioners to file a written note on the issue, laws and precedents, if any, and share it among themselves and the court.

The bench asked the counsel for the Centre to ensure that no petitioner is left out and details of all the petitions be incorporated in the compilations to be made.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that there are two options available for the court as a petition is ripe for hearing before the Delhi High Court and the top court could await its verdict or it can transfer all the petitions to itself.

The counsels for multiple petitioners told the bench that they want the top court to transfer all the cases to itself for an authoritative pronouncement on the issue and Centre can file its response before the top court.

On January 3, the top court had said that it would hear on January 6 the pleas seeking transfer to the apex court of the petitions pending before high courts for recognition of same-sex marriages.

On December 14 last year, the top court had sought a response from the Centre to two pleas seeking transfer to the apex court of the petitions pending in the Delhi High Court for directions to recognise same-sex marriages.

Prior to that, on November 25 last year, the apex court had sought the response of the central government to separate pleas by two gay couples seeking enforcement of their right to marry and a direction to the authorities to register their marriage under the Special Marriage Act.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is India ready for LGBTQ+ Marriage?
Is India ready for LGBTQ+ Marriage?
'But what about same-sex marriage?'
'But what about same-sex marriage?'
'They are reacting as if I have murdered someone'
'They are reacting as if I have murdered someone'
Kanjhawala case: Nidhi questioned, not arrested
Kanjhawala case: Nidhi questioned, not arrested
AI crew 'forced' victim to speak to peeing passenger
AI crew 'forced' victim to speak to peeing passenger
'Pathaan needs to be released without hindrance'
'Pathaan needs to be released without hindrance'
Thank You, Supreme Court!
Thank You, Supreme Court!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why deprive same sex couples of their legal rights?

Why deprive same sex couples of their legal rights?

When Supriyo And Abhay Wed

When Supriyo And Abhay Wed

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances