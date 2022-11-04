News
SC transfers all FIRs against Jindal in Prophet row to Delhi police

Source: PTI
November 04, 2022 18:50 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday directed that all FIRs against expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal lodged across the country in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed be transferred to the Delhi police.

IMAGE: Naveen Kumar Jindal. Photograph: PTI Photo

A bench of Justices MR Shah and MM Sundresh also extended interim protection to Jindal till the probe is concluded by Delhi police.

The top court allowed Jindal to move the Delhi high court for quashing of FIRs lodged over his alleged remarks and said all future FIRs would also be transferred to the Delhi police for investigation.

 

"All FIRs to be transferred to Delhi police’s IFSO Unit. No precipitative action or further FIRs against the accused for eight weeks so he can pursue his appropriate remedy before the Delhi high court," the bench said.

The apex court had earlier provided similar relief to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in connection with FIRs/complaints lodged against her in several states over her remarks on the Prophet during a TV debate.

It had said the FIRs would be probed by the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) of the Delhi police.

Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

Source: PTI
 
