Expelled over Prophet remarks, BJP leader calls himself 'proud Hindu'

A day after being expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party over his controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, party's former Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal on Monday described himself as a "proud Hindu" and greeted his supporters on Twitter with 'Jai Shri Ram'.

IMAGE: Naveen Kumar Jindal. Photograph: PTI Photo

Jindal said his primary concern at present was protecting himself and his family as incessant death threats were pouring in on social media from within the country and abroad.

"I have submitted a complaint to the police demanding my security cover back. I have faith in Banke Bihari and he will help me pass through this difficult times," Jindal told PTI.

On Sunday, the communication from Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta to Jindal said his views on social media vitiate communal harmony and are in violation of the party's fundamental beliefs.

He has acted against the party's policies and ideology, Gupta had said.

"Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party," Gupta had said in the communication.

Jindal had come under attack on social media after his tweet about Prophet Mohammad on June 1.

Jindal said that he had tweeted asking a question to those attacking and insulting Hindu deities and it was not aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of any community.

Jindal, a former journalist with over two decades of experience, has attracted controversy through his social media posts in the past too.

A case was registered against him in Punjab for allegedly sharing a doctored video of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on his Twitter handle.

He was also under the lens of Maharashtra and Rajasthan Police for his tweets.

After a two decade-long career as a journalist, Jindal moved closer to the BJP and finally joined the party and also contested Assembly polls from Laxmi Nagar constituency in Delhi in 2003.

He used to regularly appear in news channel debates and put forth party's views as a spokesperson of Delhi BJP and was finally elevated as its media cell head.

"Jindal was focussed yet his style did not attract many friends and close allies in Delhi BJP. He was also involved in a public verbal duel with a party colleague recently," said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

Jindal after being removed from the BJP changed his Twitter profile removing his previous designation and adding "Proud Hindu" and "Nationalist" instead.

His book titled Islamic Madrase Benaqab was released by then RSS chief KS Sudarshan in 2008.

As a journalist he had also done some interviews including those of Ghazi Baba and Afzal Guru.

In past few months, Jindal was sidelined after his differences with Delhi leadership and used to visit the party office infrequently, claimed Delhi BJP leaders.