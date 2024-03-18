News
Rediff.com  » News » SC to hear TN's plea against guv's refusal to induct minister

SC to hear TN's plea against guv's refusal to induct minister

Source: PTI
March 18, 2024 13:11 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider a plea of the Tamil Nadu government against the refusal of Governor RN Ravi to appoint senior DMK leader K Ponmudi as a minister in the state cabinet. 

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin presenting a book, Dravidian Model, to Governor RN Ravi during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai, March 15, 2022. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI/Rediff archives

The governor recently refused to re-induct senior DMK leader and former higher education minister into the state cabinet, saying it would be against constitutional morality.

 

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the state government, there was some urgency in the matter which should be listed for hearing.

”Please send an email. I will look into the email,” the CJI said.

The governor, in a letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin, said the apex court only suspended the conviction Ponmudi by way of an interim order.

The governor refused to appoint the leader in the Stalin cabinet. Recently, the state government reinstated Ponmudi as a legislator after the Supreme Court suspended his conviction in a disproportionate assets case.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
TN assembly re-adopts 10 bills returned by Guv Ravi
CM Declares War on Governor, but within Constitution
TN governor sacks minister Balaji, cancels order
Guj University attack: Foreign students to be shifted
Ashok Chavan on Rahul's 'Maha leader cried' remark
'Covid surge is a seasonal wave but spreads faster'
PIX: New Gujarat Titans skipper Gill joins team
Stalin's Latest Headache

Ravi unfit to be TN Governor: Stalin to Prez

