News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC to hear plea against appointment of BJP leader as Madras HC judge

SC to hear plea against appointment of BJP leader as Madras HC judge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: February 06, 2023 15:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea challenging the appointment of lawyer L Victoria Gowri as a judge of the Madras high court.

Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala took note of the submissions of senior advocate Raju Ramachandran that the plea needed urgent hearing.

 

He pleaded it was an urgent petition by senior lawyers of Madras.

'They are praying for interim relief. I would request you to take it at the earliest,' the senior lawyer said.

The bench, which initially agreed to list the plea for hearing on February 13, later said it will hear it on February 10.

However, it further advanced the hearing to February 7.

The proposal to elevate the woman lawyer, who was representing the Centre before the Madurai Bench of the Madras high court, later reportedly became controversial after reports emerged about her alleged affiliation to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Some statements of the lawyer, who was proposed for the judgeship, about Muslims and Christians have purportedly surfaced in the public domain.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'3 People Can't Decide How Judges Are Appointed'
'3 People Can't Decide How Judges Are Appointed'
Why Does Supreme Court Have Few Lady Judges?
Why Does Supreme Court Have Few Lady Judges?
Collegium has not entirely freed judges
Collegium has not entirely freed judges
Deadliest quake in century kills 641 in Turkey, Syria
Deadliest quake in century kills 641 in Turkey, Syria
Bigg Boss: 'I am glad I came out'
Bigg Boss: 'I am glad I came out'
India's Ricky Kej Wins 3rd Grammy!
India's Ricky Kej Wins 3rd Grammy!
Jayawardene predicts winner of India vs Aus Tests...
Jayawardene predicts winner of India vs Aus Tests...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SC gets 5 new judges, just two short of full strength

SC gets 5 new judges, just two short of full strength

'Without independent judiciary, we will be a banana...

'Without independent judiciary, we will be a banana...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances