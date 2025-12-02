HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC stays trial against Yediyurappa in POCSO case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 02, 2025 15:26 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed trial proceedings against former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa in a sexual harassment case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

IMAGE: Former Karnataka chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B S Yediyurappa. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the interim order while hearing Yediyurappa's plea challenging the Karnataka High Court's refusal to quash the case.

"Issue notice. Meanwhile, trial proceedings shall remain stayed," CJI Kant said.

The bench said the notice was being issued primarily to consider remanding the matter back to the high court.

 

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing Yediyurappa, said the high court had 'ignored key evidence' and failed to consider statements suggesting that 'nothing as such happened' during the alleged incident.

"There are certain statements which prosecution suppresses, the high court ignored facts. He has been chief minister four times," Luthra said.

"How can you compel the high court to hold a mini trial," the CJI asked.

The FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act arises from a complaint filed on March 14, 2024 by a woman, now deceased, who alleged that Yediyurappa molested her 17-year-old daughter during a visit to his residence to seek assistance.

She further alleged that the former CM attempted to hush up the incident by offering money.

Based on her complaint, police registered a first information report (FIR) under various provisions of the POCSO Act pertaining to offences of sexual assault and harassment.

Later, on July 4, 2024, a trial court took cognisance of offences not only against Yediyurappa but also against three others for alleged destruction of evidence and attempts to suppress the case.

The Karnataka high court subsequently quashed this cognisance order as 'cryptic' and directed the trial court to reconsider.

Following this, on February 28, the Fast-Track Special Court issued a fresh cognisance order and summoned Yediyurappa and other accused for appearance on March 15.

Yediyurappa challenged the February 28 order and the complaint itself before the high court, saying the allegations were politically motivated and inconsistent.

The high court, however, declined to quash the case last month, prompting the former CM to move the top court.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
