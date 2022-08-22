News
SC stays HC order on rape FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC stays HC order on rape FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 22, 2022 16:25 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the operation of a Delhi high court order relating to registration of a first information report (FIR) against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shahnawaz Hussain on a woman's complaint alleging rape.

IMAGE: Shahnawaz Hussain. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit issued notice and sought responses, including from the Delhi government, on Hussain's plea and posted it for hearing in the third week of September.

 

The high court on August 17 had dismissed Hussain's plea challenging a trial court order directing the Delhi Police to register an FIR against him, saying there was no perversity in the 2018 order, and vacated its earlier interim order staying the operation.

In 2018, a Delhi-based woman had approached a lower court seeking registration of an FIR against Hussain on her allegation of rape.

A magisterial court had on July 7, 2018, ordered the registration of an FIR against Hussain, saying a cognizable offence was made out in the complaint of the woman.

This was challenged by the BJP leader before a sessions court which had dismissed his plea.

