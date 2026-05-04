Supreme Court Seeks Report On Darshan's Prison Conditions

The Supreme Court has demanded a report from the Karnataka government following actor Darshan's claims that he is being denied basic amenities while imprisoned in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

Key Points The Supreme Court has requested a report from the Karnataka government regarding actor Darshan's allegations of being denied basic amenities in prison.

Darshan's lawyer argued that the actor is not receiving basic amenities due to a previous court observation about not providing five-star treatment.

The court also seeks a report from the judge on the trial's progress, including the number of witnesses examined and the expected timeline for conclusion.

Darshan, along with others, is accused of abducting and torturing Renukaswamy, who allegedly sent obscene messages to actress Pavithra Gowda.

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from the Karnataka government on a plea filed by actor Darshan, arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case, alleging he was being denied basic amenities like food in prison.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan issued notice to the state government on the actor's plea.

Darshan's Plea for Basic Amenities

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Darshan, submitted that the actor is being denied the basic amenities because the court had made an observation that no five-star treatment should be given to him in jail.

"This is that case in which my Lords were pleased to cancel the bail of this petitioner, he was an actor...

"Your Lordships made an observation in the order that he should not get five-star treatment in jail. Due to that direction, I am not even given basic amenities," he said.

The top court had on August 14 last year cancelled the bail granted to Darshan and other accused persons in the case.

Court Seeks Trial Progress Report

Rohatgi submitted that the actor has been put in a quarantine cell, where there is no light and he is not getting food.

The top court took note of the submission and sought a report from the judge on the status of the trial.

"We would like to know how many witnesses have been examined and how many witnesses the State proposes to examine. We would also like to have a fair idea of how much time the trial court is likely to take before it is concluded.

"We would also like to know from the State whether the basic amenities which the undertrial prisoner is entitled to are being provided to the petitioner or not. Registry shall see to it that appropriate reports are received within one week," the bench said.

Details of the Alleged Crime

Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra.

According to police, the victim was held in a shed in Bengaluru for three days in June 2024 and tortured. His body was recovered from a drain.