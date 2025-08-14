Regardless of popularity...: SC cancels actor Darshan's bail

Observing that persons regardless of popularity are equal before the law, the Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the bail granted to actor Darshan and other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Photograph: Darshan Thoogudeepa on Facebook

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan set aside the Karnataka High Court order, saying it suffers from various infirmities.

The top court directed the authorities to take Darshan and other accused into custody forthwith and ordered that the trial be conducted expeditiously.

"We considered everything. The grant of bail as well as cancellation. It is evident that the high court order suffers from serious infirmities, instead it reflects a mechanical exercise and moreover, the high court undertook examination at pre-trial stage," Justice Mahadevan said.

"The trial court is alone the appropriate forum. The well-founded allegations, coupled with forensic evidence re-enforce the cancellation of bail. The bail granted to the petitioner is cancelled," the bench said.

Justice Pardiwala read out his opinion and said the judgement conveys a message that, however, big the accused may be, he or she is not above the law.

"It contains a strong message that the justice delivery system at any level should ensure at any cost that rule of the law is maintained. No man is above the law or below it. Nor do we ask anyone's permission when we obey it. The need of the hour is to maintain rule of the law at all times," Justice Pardiwala added.

The top court also cautioned the state government against providing special treatment to the accused in jail.

"The day we come to know that the accused persons are being provided 5-star treatment, the first step would be to place the superintendent into suspension along with all other officials," the court said.

The judgement came on an appeal filed by the Karnataka government against the state high court's December 13, 2024 order of bail to Darshan and the co-accused.

Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra.

The police alleged the victim was held in a shed in Bengaluru for three days in June 2024, tortured and his body was recovered from a drain.

The top court on January 24 issued notices to the actor, Gowda, and others in the case on the plea of the state government.