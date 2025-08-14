HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Regardless of popularity...: SC cancels actor Darshan's bail

Regardless of popularity...: SC cancels actor Darshan's bail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 14, 2025 12:17 IST

x

Observing that persons regardless of popularity are equal before the law, the Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the bail granted to actor Darshan and other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Photograph: Darshan Thoogudeepa on Facebook

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan set aside the Karnataka High Court order, saying it suffers from various infirmities.

The top court directed the authorities to take Darshan and other accused into custody forthwith and ordered that the trial be conducted expeditiously.

 

"We considered everything. The grant of bail as well as cancellation. It is evident that the high court order suffers from serious infirmities, instead it reflects a mechanical exercise and moreover, the high court undertook examination at pre-trial stage," Justice Mahadevan said.

"The trial court is alone the appropriate forum. The well-founded allegations, coupled with forensic evidence re-enforce the cancellation of bail. The bail granted to the petitioner is cancelled," the bench said.

Justice Pardiwala read out his opinion and said the judgement conveys a message that, however, big the accused may be, he or she is not above the law.

"It contains a strong message that the justice delivery system at any level should ensure at any cost that rule of the law is maintained. No man is above the law or below it. Nor do we ask anyone's permission when we obey it. The need of the hour is to maintain rule of the law at all times," Justice Pardiwala added.

The top court also cautioned the state government against providing special treatment to the accused in jail.

"The day we come to know that the accused persons are being provided 5-star treatment, the first step would be to place the superintendent into suspension along with all other officials," the court said.

The judgement came on an appeal filed by the Karnataka government against the state high court's December 13, 2024 order of bail to Darshan and the co-accused.

Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra.

The police alleged the victim was held in a shed in Bengaluru for three days in June 2024, tortured and his body was recovered from a drain.

The top court on January 24 issued notices to the actor, Gowda, and others in the case on the plea of the state government.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Photo of jailed actor Darshan's hang-out sparks row
Photo of jailed actor Darshan's hang-out sparks row
Kannada actor Darshan gets bail in murder case
Kannada actor Darshan gets bail in murder case
Darshan paid Rs 30L to dispose Renukaswamy's body
Darshan paid Rs 30L to dispose Renukaswamy's body
Darshan-Pavithra arrest: Chilling murder details emerge
Darshan-Pavithra arrest: Chilling murder details emerge
7 sacked for VIP treatment for actor Darshan in jail
7 sacked for VIP treatment for actor Darshan in jail

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Places In India & Abroad From The Freedom Movement

webstory image 2

10 Times Bollywood, South Locked Horns

webstory image 3

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

VIDEOS

'It's a Storm, Not a Rupture': Vikas Swarup on US-India Tensions0:54

'It's a Storm, Not a Rupture': Vikas Swarup on US-India...

LoC Heat: Indian Army Sharpens Anti-Terror Skills3:06

LoC Heat: Indian Army Sharpens Anti-Terror Skills

WATCH: PhD Scholar Refuses Degree from Tamil Nadu Governor1:11

WATCH: PhD Scholar Refuses Degree from Tamil Nadu Governor

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV