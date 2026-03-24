Supreme Court Addresses Legal Representation for Manipur Violence Victims

The Supreme Court is intervening in the Manipur violence case to ensure legal representation for women allegedly paraded naked, seeking a response from the Manipur State Legal Authority on providing adequate legal aid.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Supreme Court seeks response from Manipur State Legal Authority on providing legal aid to women allegedly paraded naked during the 2023 Manipur ethnic violence.

The CBI is appealing against the Gauhati High Court's decision to grant bail to two accused of gang rape and parading the victims.

Victims' advocate requests legal aid counsel fluent in local Manipur languages to effectively represent the victims.

The Supreme Court had previously requested a status report from the CBI regarding its investigation into 11 FIRs related to the Manipur violence.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Manipur State Legal Authority on appointing a legal aid counsel for the two women allegedly paraded naked amid the 2023 ethnic clashes in the state.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued a notice to the Manipur State Legal Service Authority while hearing a plea of CBI against the grant of bail by the Gauhati High Court to the two accused, Arun Khundongbam and Nameirakpam Kiran Meitei, who allegedly gangraped and paraded the victims naked.

On September 8, 2025, the Gauhati High Court granted bail to the two accused on the grounds that they had been in custody for two years while charges were yet to be framed, and termed it to be "unjustified prolonged incarceration".

"While the accusations here are grave and shocking, this court cannot overlook that indefinite detention without trial amounts to pretrial punishment, which is impermissible in law," the Gauhati High Court had said in its order.

During the hearing, the counsel for the CBI sought the cancellation of bail due to grave allegations of sexual violence.

"The accused had paraded the women naked. This is a gross case. The women were gangraped and then paraded," he said.

Advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for the victims, said, "On February 26, this court said legal aid counsel will be appointed for victims. They have not been appointed yet."

He further requested that the legal aid counsels be fluent in the languages spoken in Manipur as the victims were only able to converse in their native language.

The court directed the appointment of legal aid counsels for the victim by the state legal services authority.

On February 13, the top court asked the CBI, which is probing 11 FIRs in the case, to file a status report within two weeks.

Background of the Manipur Violence

On July 20, 2023, the apex court took suo-moto cognisance of the matter after a video of the assault surfaced online and was widely shared months later, triggering nationwide outrage.

Ethnic violence in Manipur broke out on May 3, 2025 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts. The protest was held against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence has claimed over 260 lives.

The violence was preceded by earlier tensions over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

In August 2023, the Centre constituted the Justice Gita Mittal Commission to oversee relief and rehabilitation of the victims of ethnic violence in Manipur on the recommendation of the government of Manipur, citing the necessity of an inquiry into a matter of public importance. Its tenure was recently extended till July 31.