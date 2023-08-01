News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Clearly, long delay in filing FIR in women's video case, says SC

Clearly, long delay in filing FIR in women's video case, says SC

Source: PTI
August 01, 2023 15:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Having called as "deeply disturbing" the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said there was a long delay in registering the FIR in connection with the incident.

IMAGE: Women take part in a demonstration against ongoing violence in Manipur, in Imphal on July 21, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Tension had soared in Manipur, tormented by unabated ethnic violence, after a May 4 video surfaced last week that showed two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a mob from the other side.

"One thing is very clear that there is long delay in registering FIR in video case," a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud remarked orally.

At the outset, the Manipur government told the bench it has lodged 6,523 FIRs after ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in May.

 

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Manipur government, told the bench the state police lodged 'zero' FIR in the case of parading the two women naked.

Mehta told the top court that Manipur police have arrested seven people, including a juvenile, in the video case.

It appears that the state police recorded the statement of women after video surfaced, Mehta told the bench.

The hearing is currently underway.

Earlier in the day, the top court directed the CBI not to proceed with recording the statements of the victim women during the day as it is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions on the issue at 2 pm.

The bench, which also comprises justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, took note of the submissions by lawyer Nizam Pasha, appearing for the two women, that the CBI has asked them to come and depose before it during the day.

The top court on Monday described as "horrendous" the video amid reports that the police handed them over to the rioting mob. It asked searching questions about delayed registration of the FIR and mooted the idea of setting up a committee of retired judges or an SIT to oversee the probe.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'He should not have slept for 4 months'
'He should not have slept for 4 months'
'Unfortunate PM treats it as law and order issue'
'Unfortunate PM treats it as law and order issue'
'Sexual violence, murder, loot are bound to happen'
'Sexual violence, murder, loot are bound to happen'
High-level panel to probe Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting
High-level panel to probe Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting
Nuh clashes: Imam dead in mosque attack, toll reaches 5
Nuh clashes: Imam dead in mosque attack, toll reaches 5
ACT: Pak team arrive in India via Attari-Wagah border
ACT: Pak team arrive in India via Attari-Wagah border
We will continue to implement tactical changes: Fulton
We will continue to implement tactical changes: Fulton
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Meitei camp was as bad as the Kuki camp'

'Meitei camp was as bad as the Kuki camp'

'The two women were crying like anything'

'The two women were crying like anything'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances