News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC seeks Centre's response to pleas calling for stay on CAA

SC seeks Centre's response to pleas calling for stay on CAA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 19, 2024 15:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to respond within three weeks to applications seeking a stay on the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud posted the matter for resumed hearing on April 9.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that he needed four weeks to file a reply to the 20 applications.

 

These applications have sought a stay on the Rules till the apex court disposes of the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

"It (CAA) does not take away citizenship of any person," Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The Centre had on March 11 paved the way for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, with the notification of the relevant rules, four years after the contentious law was passed by Parliament to fast-track Indian citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'CAA has got nothing to do with Muslim community'
'CAA has got nothing to do with Muslim community'
18 Hindu refugees from Pak get Indian citizenship
18 Hindu refugees from Pak get Indian citizenship
CAA to grant citizenship with retrospective effect
CAA to grant citizenship with retrospective effect
'Absurd': India counters China's claim over Arunachal
'Absurd': India counters China's claim over Arunachal
Should boundaries get bigger in women's cricket?
Should boundaries get bigger in women's cricket?
Jolt to JMM as Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law joins BJP
Jolt to JMM as Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law joins BJP
Rohit backed Bumrah, Hardik when they struggled
Rohit backed Bumrah, Hardik when they struggled
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'CAA is a law to grant citizenship, not to revoke'

'CAA is a law to grant citizenship, not to revoke'

'Misinformed': India reacts to US' remarks on CAA

'Misinformed': India reacts to US' remarks on CAA

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances