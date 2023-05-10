News
Rediff.com  » News » SC rejects plea to recuse CJI Chandrachud from same sex marriage case

SC rejects plea to recuse CJI Chandrachud from same sex marriage case

Source: PTI
May 10, 2023 18:07 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an application seeking the recusal of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud from hearing the pleas relating to legal validation for same sex marriages.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of INdia D Y Chandrachud. Photograph: ANI Photo

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by the CJI was hearing the arguments for the ninth day on these pleas.

 

One Anson Thomas, who appeared virtually, referred to his letters sent to the CJI on March 13 and April 17 and said Justice Chandrachud should recuse himself in this particular matter.

"Thank you Mr. Thomas, application rejected," said the CJI, who was heading the bench which also comprised justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the court during the hearing, objected to the submissions made seeking recusal of the CJI.

"I have an objection to this (seeking recusal of CJI), leave it at that my lords...," Mehta said, adding, "I object, since he has made these submissions."

The hearing in the matter is underway. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
