HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » SC raps Assam govt for not deporting 63 foreigners

SC raps Assam govt for not deporting 63 foreigners

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 04, 2025 12:30 IST

x

"Are you waiting for some muhurat," the Supreme Court remarked on Tuesday as it came down heavily on the Assam government for keeping people declared as foreigners in detention centres indefinitely rather than deporting them.

Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said once the detained persons are held to be foreigners, they should be deported immediately.

"You have refused to start deportation saying their addresses are not known. Why should it be our concern? You deport to their foreign country. Are you waiting for some muhurat (auspicious time)?

"Once you declare a person foreigner, then you have to take the next logical step. You cannot detain them till eternity. Article 21 of the Constitution is there. There are many foreigner detention centres in Assam. How many have you deported?" the bench told the counsel appearing for the Assam government.

 

The top court directed the Assam government to start within two weeks the deportation of 63 persons kept in detention centres and file a compliance affidavit.

The bench was hearing a plea concerning the deportation of persons declared foreigners and facilities at the detention centres in Assam.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SC upholds law giving citizenship to Assam immigrants
SC upholds law giving citizenship to Assam immigrants
SC sets aside order declaring Assam native as foreigner
SC sets aside order declaring Assam native as foreigner
NRC published in Aug 2019 final: Foreigners' Tribunal
NRC published in Aug 2019 final: Foreigners' Tribunal
'There will be a return to CAA/NRC soon'
'There will be a return to CAA/NRC soon'
Why the NRC is important
Why the NRC is important

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Not Losing Weight? 8 Reasons Why

webstory image 3

Look At Our Fab Lady Cricketers!

VIDEOS

Shah Rukh, Gauri, Aryan, and Suhana spotted at the Netflix event!2:34

Shah Rukh, Gauri, Aryan, and Suhana spotted at the...

'Tere Baap ka bhi- - -': Why Kharge lost his cool in Rajya Sabha7:57

'Tere Baap ka bhi- - -': Why Kharge lost his cool in...

King of Bhutan accompanied by Yogi, leave for Prayagraj 1:32

King of Bhutan accompanied by Yogi, leave for Prayagraj

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD