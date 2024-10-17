News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » SC upholds law granting citizenship to Assam immigrants

SC upholds law granting citizenship to Assam immigrants

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: October 17, 2024 12:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a majority verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act which grants Indian citizenship to immigrants who came to Assam between January 1, 1966 and March 25, 1971.

Photograph: ANI Photo

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said the Assam Accord was a political solution to the problem of illegal migration.

Section 6A was inserted into the Citizenship Act as a special provision to deal with the citizenship of people covered under the Assam Accord.

The CJI, writing for himself, upheld the validity and said the magnitude of influx of migrants in Assam is higher as compared to other states considering the smaller land size and the detection of foreigner is an elaborate process.

 

Besides, Justice Surya Kant, who wrote for himself and Justices M M Sundresh and Manoj Misra, concurred with the CJI and held that Parliament had the legislative competence to enact such a provision.

The majority verdict held that cut off date of March 25, 1971 for entry into Assam and granting citizenship is correct.

Mere presence of different ethnic groups in a state does not mean infringement of Article 29(1), it added.

Justice J B Pardiwala, however, dissented and held Section 6A as unconstitutional.

The bench rejected the petitions questioning the constitutional validity of Section 6A.

Section 6A of the Citizenship Act grants Indian citizenship benefits to illegal immigrants -- mostly from Bangladesh, who entered Assam between January 1, 1966, and March 25, 1971.

The provision was incorporated in 1985 following the signing of the Assam Accord between the Rajiv Gandhi government at the Centre and the All Assam Students' Union (AASU).

It says those who came to Assam on or after January 1, 1966, but before March 25, 1971, from specified territories, including Bangladesh, in accordance with the Citizenship Act amended in 1985, and since then are residents of the northeastern state, must register themselves under Section 18 for acquiring Indian citizenship.

As a result, the provision fixes March 25, 1971, as the cut-off date for granting citizenship to migrants, particularly those from Bangladesh, residing in Assam.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'India is not a dharamshala for Bangladeshi refugees'
'India is not a dharamshala for Bangladeshi refugees'
Why the NRC is important
Why the NRC is important
'Migrants have not caused any threat to country'
'Migrants have not caused any threat to country'
Haryana CM to take oath amid NDA's show of strength
Haryana CM to take oath amid NDA's show of strength
PIX: NZ pacers leave India in a mess at lunch on Day 2
PIX: NZ pacers leave India in a mess at lunch on Day 2
'I Did Something Very Stupid'
'I Did Something Very Stupid'
Why CEC was forced to spend night at sub-zero temp
Why CEC was forced to spend night at sub-zero temp
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Govt must be given leeway to save nation: SC

Govt must be given leeway to save nation: SC

SC questions immigrants' impact on Assam's culture

SC questions immigrants' impact on Assam's culture

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances