SC protects ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar from arrest till Feb 14

SC protects ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar from arrest till Feb 14

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 15, 2025 15:18 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday protected from arrest till February 14 former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.

IMAGE: Former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar. Photograph: X

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma issued notice to the Delhi government and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Khedkar's plea seeking anticipatory bail.

"Issue notice returnable on February 14, 2025. Till next date of hearing, no coercive steps to be taken against petitioner," directed the bench.

During the hearing, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Khedkar, argued the high court made strong observations against her while dismissing her anticipatory bail plea.

The top court said nothing had happened to Khedkar so far and "no had touched her".

Luthra submitted if the matter went to trial, it would end up in a conviction for there were strong findings by the high court.

 

When the top court enquired about Khedkar's current status, Luthra said she had lost her job and was pursuing legal remedies.

The matter was posted for hearing on February 14.

Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting information in her application for the UPSC civil services examination, 2022, for availing reservation benefits.

She refuted all the allegations against her.

While dismissing her anticipatory bail plea, the high court found a strong prima facie case against Khedkar and said an investigation was needed to unearth the "larger conspiracy" to manipulate the system, and allowing the reprieve would adversely impact it.

"Anticipatory bail plea is dismissed. Interim protection from arrest is vacated," the high court said.

Khedkar was granted an interim protection from arrest when the high court issued notice on her anticipatory bail plea on August 12, 2024, and it was extended from time to time.

The high court observed the UPSC examination is the most prestigious test and the case was a classic instance of fraud committed on a constitutional body and the society.

The anticipatory bail plea was opposed by the Delhi Police counsel and the complainant, the UPSC, in the high court.

Khedkar's counsel argued she was willing to join and cooperate in the investigation and as all the material was documentary in nature, her custody was not required whereas Delhi Police insisted on her custodial interrogation to unearth the involvement of others.

The UPSC opposed the plea and said Khedkar committed a fraud against it and the public, and her custodial interrogation was necessary to unearth the "magnitude" of the fraud which couldn't have been done without the help of others.

The commission initiated a series of actions against Khedkar, including lodging of a criminal case, for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking her identity and Delhi Police lodged an FIR for various offences.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
