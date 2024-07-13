News
IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother under fire for waving gun at farmers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 13, 2024 16:30 IST
A video showing IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother threatening a group of men with a gun has gone viral, adding to the woes of the controversial bureaucrat.

A Pune Rural police official said a probe would begin to ascertain facts, including if she possessed a licence for the firearm.

The 2023-batch IAS officer is accused of posing as an OBC non-creamy layer candidate in her UPSC candidature. She also claimed she was visually and mentally disabled but refused to take tests to corroborate her claims.

An official said the incident in the video was about a land parcel bought by Puja's father Dilip khedkar, a retired Maharashtra government officer, in Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi tehsil.

 

Locals had claimed the Khedkars had encroached on the land of neighbouring farmers.

The two-minute video shows Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar, accompanied by her security guards, engaged in a heated argument with the neighbours.

Manorama Khedkar can be seen yelling at a man with a pistol in her hand. She walks up to him and waves the gun in his face before concealing it in her hand.

"We have taken cognisance of the video that is circulating on social media platforms. Once facts are ascertained, we will start a probe. We will investigate if Manorama Khedkar has a licence for the firearm," a senior Pune Rural police official said.

In connection with the episode, farmer Kuldeep Pasalkar claimed Manorama Khedkar was forcefully trying to usurp his land.

"She has been threatening other farmers as well. She visited my plot along with some security guards and started threatening us while holding a firearm in her hand," Pasalkar alleged.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
