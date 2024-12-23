'Fraud on society': Ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar denied pre-arrest bail

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar in the criminal case lodged against her for alleged cheating and wrongly availing of OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.

IMAGE: Former IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Anticipatory bail plea is dismissed. Interim protection from arrest is vacated," Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said while ruling on the plea.

Justice Singh said a strong prima facie case was made out against Khedkar and investigation was required to unearth the conspiracy.

It was a classic case of fraud committed on a constitutional body as well as society, the judge said.

Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022, to get reservation benefits.

The counsel for the Delhi Police as well as the complainant, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), opposed the plea for pre-arrest bail.

The UPSC was represented by senior advocate Naresh Kaushik and lawyer Vardhman Kaushik.

Khedkar has denied all allegations against her.

The UPSC initiated a series of actions against Khedkar in July, including lodging a criminal case, for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking her identity.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Right of Persons with Disabilities Act.