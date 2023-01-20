News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC protection for filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in goddess Kaali poster row

SC protection for filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in goddess Kaali poster row

Source: PTI
Last updated on: January 20, 2023 16:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection from coercive action to filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in connection with FIRs registered against her in various states over a controversial poster of her upcoming documentary film showing goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette.

IMAGE: Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. Photograph: Courtesy, Leena Manimekalai on Facebook

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha issued notices to the Centre, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments on her plea.

 

The top court noted that a lookout circular has been issued against her.

"No coercive action should be taken against the petitioner in respect of the FIRs lodged against her. At this stage, it may be noted that lodging of FIRs in multiple case may be of serious prejudice. We are inclined to issue notice so that all FIRs can be consolidated in one place in accordance with law," the bench said.

Advocate Kamini Jaiswal, appearing for Manimekalai, submitted that there is no intention to hurt religious feelings.

The plea filed by Manimekalai sought to club and quash the FIRs registered against her in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the poster, which shows her dressed as goddess Kaali and smoking a cigarette while holding a pride flag.

The filmmaker has also sought an ex-parte stay on criminal proceedings emanating from these FIRs. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Outrage over poster of 'Kaali', filmmaker booked
Outrage over poster of 'Kaali', filmmaker booked
Aga Khan museum cancels 'Kaali' documentary show
Aga Khan museum cancels 'Kaali' documentary show
Madras HC quashes order impounding author's passport
Madras HC quashes order impounding author's passport
Social media influencers can be fined Rs 10 lakh
Social media influencers can be fined Rs 10 lakh
Ranji: Delhi thrash Mumbai for first win of season
Ranji: Delhi thrash Mumbai for first win of season
India is a bright spot amid global crisis: WEF chief
India is a bright spot amid global crisis: WEF chief
'I want Pant sitting with me in the dugout in IPL'
'I want Pant sitting with me in the dugout in IPL'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Haridwar police book makers of 'Kaali' documentary

Haridwar police book makers of 'Kaali' documentary

Twitter removes Manimekalai's 'Kaali' poster tweet

Twitter removes Manimekalai's 'Kaali' poster tweet

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances